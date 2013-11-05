FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen under pressure, CBA may support
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 5, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen under pressure, CBA may support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian stocks were poised for
a lacklustre start on Wednesday given no strong offshore lead,
while investors may buy into banks again after Commonwealth Bank
of Australia's posted its first quarter trading update.
           
    * Local share price index futures edged down 0.1
percent to 5,412, a 20.0-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.8
percent on Tuesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,952.0 in early trade.
    * New Zealand's jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent in the
three months to Sept 30, according to Statistics NZ's seasonally
adjusted household labour force survey released on Wednesday.
 
    * The Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday following
two sessions of gains as investors weighed the implications of
strong economic data for the path of monetary policy over the
next several months.
    * Copper steadied on Tuesday as an upbeat global
manufacturing survey and signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is in no
rush to end its commodities-friendly stimulus measures offset a
stronger dollar.
    * Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's top
lender by market value, posted a 13.5 percent rise in first
quarter cash earnings, in line with analysts' forecasts as
revenue growth outweighed pressure on its interest margin.
    
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2208 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1762.97     -0.28%    -4.960
USD/JPY                   98.49           0%     0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.6696          --     0.068
SPOT GOLD                 1311.2       0.02%     0.210
US CRUDE                  93.69       -0.98%    -0.930
DOW JONES                 15618.22    -0.13%    -20.90
ASIA ADRS                148.13      -0.76%     -1.13
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Dow, S&P 500 down after 2-day winning streak; Tesla plunges
on outlook                                                
  * Brent falls, U.S. oil hits 4-month low as supplies increase 
                                                
  * Gold falls for 7th day on dollar rise, technicals    
  * Copper steady on global factory pick-up, dollar weighs
    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.