FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end flat, Fed uncertainty undermines sentiment
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 6, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares end flat, Fed uncertainty undermines sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished flat on Wednesday, with banks regaining some ground and investors caught in a quandary between solid economic data from the U.S. and qualms around the Federal Reserve’s stimulus plans.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed 1.3 percent, hitting a record high of A$78.40 during the day after posting a 13.5 percent rise in first-quarter cash profit. Other big banks bounced back from earlier losses, bringing the index back to the black.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 1.8 points to finish at 5,433.8. Trade was subdued following Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup -- an event in Australia’s spring horse-racing carnival associated with lavish corporate hospitality.

Investors are hastily analysing the impact of strong economic data on the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep its stimulus in place, which has been instrumental in spurring a rally in global stocks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed 0.1 percent up to 4,944.5. New Zealand’s economy added the most jobs in more than six years, strengthening the case for the central bank to start raising interest rates next year, possibly as early as March.

Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Merijer & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.