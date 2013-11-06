FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen climbing on Wall St momentum
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 6, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen climbing on Wall St momentum

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open up on Thursday after Wall Street rose to a record high, but
gains will be held back as National Australia Bank trades
without rights to its dividend.
      
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 5,430.0, but that was a 3.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was flat on
Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent in early trade.
    * The Dow industrials closed at a record high, led by gains
in Microsoft Corp and encouraging European economic
data, while the S&P 500 also rose but closed shy of its own
record.
    * Copper edged lower on Wednesday due in part to concerns
about surplus supply in the long term, though the drop was
limited by a weaker dollar and strengthening expectations for
extended U.S. monetary stimulus.
    * Investors will be watching for outlooks on 2014 from
supermarkets-to-coal conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd and
Fairfax Media Ltd at the annual shareholder meetings on
Thursday.
    

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2142 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1770.49      0.43%     7.520
USD/JPY                   98.67        0.18%     0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.6439          --    -0.018
SPOT GOLD                 1317.96      0.53%     6.970
US CRUDE                  94.9         1.64%     1.530
DOW JONES                 15746.88     0.82%    128.66
ASIA ADRS                148.90       0.52%      0.77
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Dow, S&P close higher on Microsoft, Europe              
  * U.S. crude up on surprise drop in U.S. gasoline stocks 
  * Gold rises on dollar drop, snaps seven-day decline    
  * Copper falls slightly, checked by weak dollar        
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.