Australia shares seen dipping, caution ahead of RBA statement
November 7, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen dipping, caution ahead of RBA statement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen dipping
at the open on Friday as Wall Street fell overnight, while a
fall in metals prices could hit mining stocks and trade may be
cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's quarterly
monetary policy statement.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent,
a 23-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent in early trade.
    * Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall Street's
attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged well
above expectations. But major indexes ended lower with the S&P
500 suffering its worst daily decline since August.
    * Copper was steady on Thursday, but other metals sank under
the weight of a strong dollar following better-than-expected
U.S. growth data and a surprise European Central Bank rate cut.
    * Gold fell to a three-week low, reversing early gains to
end down nearly 1 percent. 
    * Competition concerns about Archer Daniel Midland Co's
 A$3.0 billion ($2.9 billion) takeover of GrainCorp
 should be addressed by regulation, the Australian
company said on Thursday as political tensions over the deal
resurfaced. 
    *  A 3-percent holding in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
 was put up for sale on Thursday looking to fetch A$503
million ($479 million) through a book-build underwritten and run
by CIMB, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
 
    * Australia's Queensland state plans to offer incentives
including reduced state royalties and access to a port site to
companies looking to develop coal mines in the state's Galilee
Basin, the state's premier said on Thursday. 
    * The Commonwealth Bank of Australia will hold its
AGM later in the day.
    
   
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2219 GMT ----------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                    1,747.15   -1.32%   -23.340
USD/JPY                       98.1     0.02%     0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD      2.6018         --    -0.038
SPOT GOLD                  1,307.27   -0.02%    -0.280
US CRUDE                      94.35   -0.47%    -0.450
DOW JONES                 15,593.98   -0.97%   -152.90
ASIA ADRS                   146.03   -1.93%     -2.87
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                                                         

        
 * S&P 500 suffers worst day since late Aug; Twitter surges 
 * Brent tumbles on Iran talks; spread narrows             
 * Gold drops to 3-week low on ECB rate cut, U.S. GDP     
 * Copper steady, other metals weighed down by dollar    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on: 

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
