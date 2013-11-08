Australia shares snap four weeks of gains, focus turns to US jobs

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A poor session on Wall Street pushed Australian shares 0.4 percent lower on Friday as index heavy-weight Westpac traded ex-dividend but the downside was tempered after Australia’s central bank kept the door open to further interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 21.3 points to finish the week at 5,400.7. The benchmark eased 0.2 percent on Thursday and was down 0.2 percent for the week, snapping four weeks of consecutive gains.

Trading was also characterized by caution ahead of the U.S. payrolls data later in the day as investors look for further clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to taper its stimulus.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent to finish the session at 4,951.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)