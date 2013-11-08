FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares snap four weeks of gains, focus turns to US jobs
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 8, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares snap four weeks of gains, focus turns to US jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A poor session on Wall Street pushed Australian shares 0.4 percent lower on Friday as index heavy-weight Westpac traded ex-dividend but the downside was tempered after Australia’s central bank kept the door open to further interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 21.3 points to finish the week at 5,400.7. The benchmark eased 0.2 percent on Thursday and was down 0.2 percent for the week, snapping four weeks of consecutive gains.

Trading was also characterized by caution ahead of the U.S. payrolls data later in the day as investors look for further clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to taper its stimulus.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent to finish the session at 4,951.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.