Australia shares seen bouncing back on robust U.S. jobs report
December 8, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen bouncing back on robust U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Reuters (Dec 9) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Monday, recovering from an eight-week closing low last
week after a robust jobs report from the U.S. gave investors
confidence the economy is gaining momentum.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,209.0, a 23-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. Australian shares slid 0.2 percent to an
eight-week closing low on Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,714.9 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks soared on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500
ending a five-day losing streak after a robust jobs report gave
traders confidence the economic recovery was gaining strength.
    * Copper rose on Friday, underpinned by tightening near-term
supply but gains were capped by a firmer dollar after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
    * Education training provider Vocation will list on the
Australian Securities Exchange on Monday, raising as much as
A$253 million.
    * Australian job advertisement data for November is due
later in the day.    
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2125 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1805.09      1.12%    20.060
USD/JPY                   102.96       1.12%     1.140
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.8589          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1229.19      0.01%     0.140
US CRUDE                  97.65        0.28%     0.270
DOW JONES                 16020.20     1.26%    198.69
ASIA ADRS                148.65       1.25%      1.83
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

  * Wall St jumps on jobs; Dow, S&P end lower for the week 
  * Oil rises on U.S. jobs data, but Fed timing weighs    
  * Gold edges up after whipsawing, upbeat US jobs data in focus
                                              
  * Copper rises on short-term supply squeeze, dollar caps gains
                                             
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
