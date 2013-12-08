Australia shares seen bouncing back on robust U.S. jobs report

SYDNEY, Reuters (Dec 9) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, recovering from an eight-week closing low last week after a robust jobs report from the U.S. gave investors confidence the economy is gaining momentum. * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,209.0, a 23-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. Australian shares slid 0.2 percent to an eight-week closing low on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 4,714.9 in early trade. * U.S. stocks soared on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 ending a five-day losing streak after a robust jobs report gave traders confidence the economic recovery was gaining strength. * Copper rose on Friday, underpinned by tightening near-term supply but gains were capped by a firmer dollar after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. * Education training provider Vocation will list on the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday, raising as much as A$253 million. * Australian job advertisement data for November is due later in the day. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2125 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1805.09 1.12% 20.060 USD/JPY 102.96 1.12% 1.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8589 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1229.19 0.01% 0.140 US CRUDE 97.65 0.28% 0.270 DOW JONES 16020.20 1.26% 198.69 ASIA ADRS 148.65 1.25% 1.83 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St jumps on jobs; Dow, S&P end lower for the week * Oil rises on U.S. jobs data, but Fed timing weighs * Gold edges up after whipsawing, upbeat US jobs data in focus * Copper rises on short-term supply squeeze, dollar caps gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Andrew Roche)