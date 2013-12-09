FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close at 8-week lows, QBE dives after profit warning
December 9, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close at 8-week lows, QBE dives after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell to eight-week lows on Monday as QBE Insurance plummeted after a shock profit warning, putting the financial sector on the backfoot.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd dived 21.7 percent to a 9-1/2 month low of A$12.10 after the company said it expected to report a net loss for the 2013 fiscal year, hurt by claims increase and goodwill writedowns in its North American operations.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 38.4 points to finish at 5,147.6, hovering at its lowest point since October 11.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 4,718.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

