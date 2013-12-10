FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares reverse early gains to end flat, Brambles, QBE slump
December 10, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares reverse early gains to end flat, Brambles, QBE slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed gains to finish flat on Tuesday, with a slump in storage company Brambles and insurer QBE Insurance erasing early rises fueled by fresh record highs on Wall Street overnight.

Qantas Airways Ltd lost 3 percent to A$0.965, its lowest-ever closing level, after a profit downgrade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished at 5,143.6. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,706.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

