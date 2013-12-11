FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen under pressure, await jobs data
December 11, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen under pressure, await jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australia shares are set to open
with a cautious tone on Thursday, after Wall Street dipped on
expectations for an earlier reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus,
with investors also awaiting a local jobs report.

    * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent,
a 26.0 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday to a
3-1/2-month low.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,704.9 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in broad-based selling as
traders locked in recent gains after a provisional budget deal
out of Washington removed one of the near-term reasons for the
Federal Reserve to continue its current pace of economic
stimulus.
    * Copper rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday to
reach a one-month high on the back of solid demand from top
metals consumer China.
    * Global mining company Rio Tinto told investors it
would prioritise cutting its debt burden in 2014 before
returning cash to shareholders, pressing ahead with cost
reductions that have already exceeded a $2 billion 2013 target.
 
    * Australia's Takeovers Panel will order Canadian dairy
Saputo Inc to raise its bid for Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter as early as this week, a report by Business
Spectator said. 
    * Shares of Autohome Inc, an owner of Chinese car
sales websites, rose as much as 83 percent in their U.S. market
debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $3.2
billion. 
    * The New Zealand central bank held its benchmark cash rate
steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, and reaffirmed
it expects to raise rates next year to counter rising inflation
pressures from the housing and building sectors. 
    * Australia will release the jobs data for November at 0030
GMT.    
   
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2158 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1782.22     -1.13%   -20.400
USD/JPY                   102.41       -0.4%    -0.410
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.8554          --     0.058
SPOT GOLD                 1251.2      -0.01%    -0.150
US CRUDE                  97.39       -1.14%    -1.120
DOW JONES                 15843.53    -0.81%   -129.60
ASIA ADRS                145.36      -1.80%     -2.66
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
 
        
  * Wall St ends lower in broad-based selloff              
  * U.S. crude oil futures settle at $97.44/bbl, down 1.09 pct  
                                              
  * Gold falls after 3-day rise; eyes on next Fed move   
  * Copper hits fresh 1-month high on solid Chinese demand      
                                       
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
