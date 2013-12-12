FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close at 3-1/2 month lows on car industry woes, Fed
December 12, 2013

Australia shares close at 3-1/2 month lows on car industry woes, Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.8 percent on Thursday to 3-1/2-month lows as renewed concerns of an imminent reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus and local manufacturing issues hurt sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 41.8 points to 5,062.5 its lowest point since August 22, but recovered from session lows of 5,028.2. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 4,708.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
