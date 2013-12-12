FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen tracking Wall St lower
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 12, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen tracking Wall St lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (RTRS) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street after strong
retail sales data suggested the U.S. economy is strong enough
for the Federal Reserve to begin reducing the pace of monetary
stimulus.
    * Local share price index futures fell 17 points to
5,040, a 17.52 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 41.8 points to 5,062.52
at close of trade on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 23.09
points to 4,685.11 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks dipped on solid retail sales and
profit-taking; signs the economy may be strong enough for the
Reserve to begin scaling back its stimulus program.
    * Copper and nickel climbed to five-week peaks on Thursday
on fears that a planned Indonesian ban on ore exports could
crimp supply, while gold fell 2 pct on upbeat U.S. retail sales
data boosting the dollar.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2127 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1775.5      -0.38%    -6.720
USD/JPY                   103.33       0.92%     0.940
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.8828          --     0.039
SPOT GOLD                 1225.5      -2.07%   -25.850
US CRUDE                  97.35       -0.09%    -0.090
DOW JONES                 15739.43    -0.66%   -104.10
ASIA ADRS                144.83      -0.37%     -0.53
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St ends down as more signs point to Fed taper     
  * Brent falls on Libya supply, Fed; Spread Narrows      
  * Gold tumbles 2 pct as U.S. retail sales data boosts  
  * Copper, Nickel hit 5-week peaks on Indonesia ban worries
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.