Australia shares seen tracking Wall St lower

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (RTRS) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street after strong retail sales data suggested the U.S. economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to begin reducing the pace of monetary stimulus. * Local share price index futures fell 17 points to 5,040, a 17.52 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 41.8 points to 5,062.52 at close of trade on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 23.09 points to 4,685.11 in early trade. * U.S. stocks dipped on solid retail sales and profit-taking; signs the economy may be strong enough for the Reserve to begin scaling back its stimulus program. * Copper and nickel climbed to five-week peaks on Thursday on fears that a planned Indonesian ban on ore exports could crimp supply, while gold fell 2 pct on upbeat U.S. retail sales data boosting the dollar. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2127 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1775.5 -0.38% -6.720 USD/JPY 103.33 0.92% 0.940 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8828 -- 0.039 SPOT GOLD 1225.5 -2.07% -25.850 US CRUDE 97.35 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 15739.43 -0.66% -104.10 ASIA ADRS 144.83 -0.37% -0.53 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends down as more signs point to Fed taper * Brent falls on Libya supply, Fed; Spread Narrows * Gold tumbles 2 pct as U.S. retail sales data boosts * Copper, Nickel hit 5-week peaks on Indonesia ban worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Pauline Askin; editing by Andrew Roche)