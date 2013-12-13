Australia shares finish higher, but down for fourth consecutive week

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished 0.7 percent higher on Friday, snapping six-session losing streak as investors picked up battered mining and banking stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 35.9 points to finish at 5,098.4, but was still hovering around 3-1/2 month lows. The benchmark had its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, but ended the week 1.7 percent lower, its fourth consecutive week of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent, or 8.9 points, to finish the session at 4,717.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)