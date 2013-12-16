FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip on Fed concerns, dip in China PMI
December 16, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares slip on Fed concerns, dip in China PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.2 percent on Monday, languishing at 3-1/2 month lows, as investors cautiously waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will decide at a policy meeting this week to begin scaling back its stimulus programme.

Also weighing on sentiment was a survey showing that growth in activity in China’s vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in December.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 8.8 points at 5,089.6. The benchmark shed 1.7 percent last week, its fourth consecutive week of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to finish at 4,735.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

