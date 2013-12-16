Australia shares seen bouncing back; focus on RBA minutes, budget update

Australian stocks were set to bounce back from 3-1/2 month lows on Tuesday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street and with firmer commodities prices likely to support resources stocks. Investors will focus on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's December 3 meeting and the Australian government's mid-year economic and fiscal outlook. * Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,134, a 44.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,725.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks gained on Monday, rebounding from their worst week in months as large deals boosted optimism. But investors remained cautious ahead of an upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting. * U.S. manufacturing output rose for a fourth straight month in November as production increased almost across the board, the latest suggestion the economy is gaining steam. * Copper hit its highest in nearly two months on Monday before closing up half a percent, with investors focused on tightness in nearby supply and falling metal inventories. * Commodity trader Trafigura has agreed to provide financing for the massive Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia in exchange for a long-term deal to buy an undisclosed portion of the output, it said on Monday. * Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Monday that parent Rio Tinto had secured extended commitments from the banks that have agreed to finance the underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia. * The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to release the minutes of its December 3 rate decision meeting. * Australia's Treasurer Joe Hockey will unveil the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook for the 2013/14 budget. * Packaging company Pact Group will list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2119 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1786.54 0.63% 11.220 USD/JPY 103.01 -0.17% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8756 -- 0.008 SPOT GOLD 1240.1 0.19% 2.300 US CRUDE 97.32 0.75% 0.720 DOW JONES 15884.57 0.82% 129.21 ASIA ADRS 144.59 0.07% 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rebounds but cautious sentiment prevails on Fed * Oil rises on Libyan outages, EU data signals demand * Gold rises on short-covering rally, Fed in focus * Copper near 2 month high on supply tightness, low stocks For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Andrew Heavens)