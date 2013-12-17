FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares pare gains after bigger budget deficit forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 17, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares pare gains after bigger budget deficit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares pared early gains to end 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, after sentiment was hit by a warning from Australia’s treasurer that the country has to climb a “challenging fiscal and economic mountain”.

Australia’s government forecast its budget deficit would swell to A$47 billion in the year to June as a slowdown in mining investment saps tax revenues and other parts of the economy struggle to pick up the slack.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 13.6 points to 5,103.2. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,728.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.