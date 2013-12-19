FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen positive on Dow record high
December 19, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen positive on Dow record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 20 (RTRS) - Australian shares set to open higher on Friday taking a positive lead from Wall Street where the Dow closed at a record high, the second in a row. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 11.11 points, or 0.07 percent, to finish at 16,179.08.

Metals stocks may be in focus after gold slid nearly 2 percent to its lowest since late June and copper suffered its biggest fall in 3 weeks following the U.S. Federal Reserve steps in winding down its stimulus program.

* Local share price index futures rose 11 points to 5,194, an 8.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 106.13 points to 5,202.23 on Thursday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Thursday as investors paused after a rally in the previous session.

* Gold and Copper slipped lower on the back of the U.S. Federal tapering.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2211 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1809.6 -0.06% -1.050 USD/JPY 104.22 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9346 -- 0.048 SPOT GOLD 1187.8 -0.15% -1.800 US CRUDE 98.77 0.99% 0.970 DOW JONES 16179.08 0.07% 11.11 ASIA ADRS 145.32 -0.87% -1.28 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Dow inches up to record close on quiet trading day * U.S. oil up 1 pct on distillate demand, shorts cover * Gold down 2 pct to 6-month low, ‘double-bottom’ seen * Copper suffers biggest fall in 3 weeks on Fed taper

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting by Pauline Askin

