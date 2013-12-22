Australia shares set for quiet trade ahead of holiday

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian stocks could struggle to extend gains on Monday in a holiday-shortened week, after posting their biggest weekly rise in eight months. * Local share price index futures edged up 0.2 percent to 5,236, which is a 29.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 1.2 percent on Friday to a two-week high. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,688.9 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, capping the best week for major indices in months as unexpectedly strong data on economic growth increased confidence that the recovery was accelerating. * Copper rose on Friday after suffering its biggest fall in three weeks during the previous session, as investors absorbed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision this week to start curbing its stimulus. * Gold rebounded from an early dip to a six-month low on short covering on Friday, but is still on track for its largest annual loss in 32 years, as the Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its monetary stimulus and expectations of narrower U.S. government deficits weigh on bullion. * Mining services company Boart Longyear said it expected its full-year 2013 results for revenue and adjusted EBITDA would not vary materially from the outlook in early October 2013. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2153 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1818.32 0.48% 8.720 USD/JPY 103.95 -0.12% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8942 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1202.93 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 99.32 0.28% 0.280 DOW JONES 16221.14 0.26% 42.06 ASIA ADRS 145.99 0.46% 0.67 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St gains on GDP data; indexes post strong week * Oil rises, gasoline higher on refinery outages * Gold up, but on track for biggest annual loss in 32 years * Copper rebounds after Fed taper losses, U.S. GDP supports For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Andrew Roche)