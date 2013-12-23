FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen rising on Wall St record highs, trade shortened
December 23, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen rising on Wall St record highs, trade shortened

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
rise on Tuesday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street after
Apple Inc lifted the technology sector on its deal with
China Mobile.
    The market will be closed earlier on Christmas eve.

    * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,296, a 4.1 point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.5 percent to
three-week highs on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,738.8 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500
advancing to all-time highs after Apple Inc's distribution deal
with China Mobile lifted the technology sector.
    * Zinc prices rose to their highest level in nearly 10
months on Monday, the biggest gainer in the base metals complex,
lifted by tightening supplies and robust imports by China.
    Copper prices were also buoyed by tightening supplies.
Latest daily LME data showed copper stocks fell 3,450 tonnes to
379,100 tonnes, their lowest level since late January.
    * Gold edged lower on Monday as players limited their
exposure prior to year-end holidays in a market heading for its
biggest annual loss in three decades and facing further downside
forecasts for 2014.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2158 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1827.99      0.53%     9.670
USD/JPY                   104.1        0.03%     0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.9274          --     0.042
SPOT GOLD                 1198.31     -0.04%    -0.490
US CRUDE                  98.71       -0.61%    -0.610
DOW JONES                 16294.61     0.45%     73.47
ASIA ADRS                146.95       0.66%      0.96
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
           
  * Dow, S&P hit record highs on Apple's gains             
  * Oil lower on profit-taking, refinery outages; Libya caps
losses                                                
  * Gold slips in thin pre-holiday trade, more downside seen    
                                          
  * Copper steadies, zinc hits highest in nearly 10 months
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by David Evans)

