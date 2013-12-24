FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares gain 0.7 pct in shortened session, up for 4th day
#Hot Stocks
December 24, 2013 / 3:25 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares gain 0.7 pct in shortened session, up for 4th day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7
percent on Tuesday in an abbreviated trading session, marking
the fourth-straight session of gains and supported by the
banking sector after yet another record night for Wall Street
stocks.
    Activity was subdued as the market finished earlier on
account of Christmas eve.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 35.3 points to 5,327.2,
the highest close since November 29. The benchmark gained 0.5
percent to three-week highs on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained nearly
1.0 percent to 4,767.9.
    
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
