Australia shares fizzle, finish flat in subdued trade
December 27, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares fizzle, finish flat in subdued trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares pulled away from a one-month high to finish steady on Friday, as an absence of catalysts put a dampener on activity in afternoon trade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 3.2 points to 5,324.1, with a total of 226 million shares changing hands in a session characterized by the traditional slowdown associated with year-end holidays. Volume was under a third of the year’s daily moving average.

The local bourse rose 1.1 percent for the week, its second week of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 4,767.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
