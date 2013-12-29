Australia shares seen opening firmer, set to rise 15 pct for the year

SYDNEY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to start the week firmer, with the market on track to show a gain of nearly 15 percent for the year, and higher metal prices will likely support miners. * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,339, a 14.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 5,324.1. The benchmark pulled away from a one-month high on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,774.3 in early trade. * U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with the Dow snapping a six-day streak of record closing highs after investors took a break from this week's rally. * Copper prices rose to their highest in more than four months on Friday, lifted by a weak dollar, tightening supplies and expectations that economic recovery in top consumer China will help boost demand for industrial metals next year. * Leighton Holdings Ltd said it had agreed to purchase Welspun Group's 39.9 percent stake in its Indian-based JV Leighton Welspun for A$99 million. The transaction will be recognized in fiscal year 2013 and have negative impact of about A$70 million on net profit after tax, the company said. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1841.4 -0.03% -0.620 USD/JPY 105.17 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 3.0019 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1212.65 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 100.32 0.77% 0.770 DOW JONES 16478.41 -0.01% -1.47 ASIA ADRS 148.58 0.64% 0.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends mostly flat, but scores weekly gains * U.S. oil settles at 2-month high on inventory decline * Gold edges up, set for biggest annual loss in 30 years * Copper hits four-month peak, set for strong monthly rise For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft)