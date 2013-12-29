FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening firmer, set to rise 15 pct for the year
December 29, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen opening firmer, set to rise 15 pct for the year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to
start the week firmer, with the market on track to show a gain
of nearly 15 percent for the year, and higher metal prices will
likely support miners.

    * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,339, a 14.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close of 5,324.1. The benchmark pulled away from a
one-month high on Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent to 4,774.3 in early trade.
    * U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with the
Dow snapping a six-day streak of record closing highs after
investors took a break from this week's rally.
    * Copper prices rose to their highest in more than four
months on Friday, lifted by a weak dollar, tightening supplies
and expectations that economic recovery in top consumer China
will help boost demand for industrial metals next year.
    * Leighton Holdings Ltd said it had agreed to
purchase Welspun Group's 39.9 percent stake in its Indian-based
JV Leighton Welspun for A$99 million. 
    The transaction will be recognized in fiscal year 2013 and
have negative impact of about A$70 million on net profit after
tax, the company said. 

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1841.4      -0.03%    -0.620
USD/JPY                   105.17       0.02%     0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     3.0019          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1212.65      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  100.32       0.77%     0.770
DOW JONES                 16478.41    -0.01%     -1.47
ASIA ADRS                148.58       0.64%      0.95
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

            
  * Wall St ends mostly flat, but scores weekly gains      
  * U.S. oil settles at 2-month high on inventory decline 
  * Gold edges up, set for biggest annual loss in 30 years
 
  * Copper hits four-month peak, set for strong monthly rise    
                                          
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
