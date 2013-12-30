Australia shares set for biggest gain in 4 yrs; Forge Group surges

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian stocks rose 0.6 percent on Monday as firmer metal prices offset caution over the potential impact of a cyclone on mining shipments, keeping the market on track to post the biggest annual gain in four years. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 32.7 points to 5,356.8, around 100 points below the 5-1/2 year high of 5,457.3 hit on Oct. 28. With only a half-day trading session left in 2013, the benchmark has gained more than 15 percent this year. Engineering firm Forge Group surged 54.6 percent - having soared as much as 88 percent at one point - after receiving formal clearance for a processing facility contract at the Roy Hill iron ore mine project in Western Australia. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat, edging up just 1.6 points to 4,769.0. The index is up more than 17 percent this year, after rising 24.2 percent in 2012. ($1 = 1.1247 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)