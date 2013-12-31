FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares dip in holiday-thinned trade, end year up 15 pct
December 31, 2013 / 3:25 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares dip in holiday-thinned trade, end year up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian stocks dipped 0.1
percent on the last day of trading in 2013 on Tuesday and ended
the year up more than 15 percent, their biggest annual gain in
four years.
    The market closed two hours early for New Year's Eve, with
activity subdued as investors were more focused on holiday
celebrations.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 4.6 points at
5,352.2, which is 105 points below a 5-1/2 year high of 5,457.3
hit on Oct. 28.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent to 4,737.0. The index has gained 16.5 percent this year.

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

