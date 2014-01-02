FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares touch 6-wk highs, caution on China
#Hot Stocks
January 2, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares touch 6-wk highs, caution on China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Thursday, touching a six-week high, on hopes that the world’s major economies are set for stronger growth in 2014, though a dip in China’s manufacturing sector dampened earlier gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 15.7 points to 5,367.9 at the close of trade.

Growth in China’s factories slowed slightly in December as export orders and output weakened, official data showed on Wednesday, adding to views that while the world’s second-largest economy remains resilient, it lost some steam in late 2013.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
