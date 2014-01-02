FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen down on weaker U.S. markets, soft China data
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 2, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen down on weaker U.S. markets, soft China data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, where investors
took profits after the S&P 500's best yearly advance since 1997,
and on signs of weakness in Chinese manufacturing data.
    Mining stocks look set to be a focus after gold jumped
nearly 2 percent. 
    * Local share price index futures fell 41 points to
5,304, a 63.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark rose 15.7 points to 5,367.91 at
close of trade on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 11.5
points to 4,748.5 in early trade following a two-day holiday.
    * U.S. stocks fell on profit-taking on the first day of the
new year.
    * Copper hit a seven-month high boosted by shrinking
supplies and prospects for global economic recovery.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2122 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1831.98     -0.89%   -16.380
USD/JPY                   104.71      -0.49%    -0.520
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.9853          --    -0.021
SPOT GOLD                 1225.31      1.66%    20.020
US CRUDE                  95.52       -2.95%    -2.900
DOW JONES                 16441.35    -0.82%   -135.31
ASIA ADRS                147.47      -1.51%     -2.25
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
  * Wall St starts 2014 with drop as investors take profits 
  * Oil falls $3, Libyan supply weighs, storm hits demand 
  * Gold rallies after worst annual loss in 32 years     
  * Copper at 7-mth high on low supplies                
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.