Australia shares slip 0.3 pct on soft China growth, up on week

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.3 percent on Friday, with big banks and miners pulling back as investors took profits at the index's six-week highs after seeing signs of weakness in Chinese manufacturing data. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 17.8 points lower at 5,350.1, after paring some earlier losses. The benchmark posted a 0.5 percent gain for the week, after touching a six-week high on Thursday. Trading was still light due to the holiday, but analysts expect to see more activity next week with a raft of economic data due to be released in the United States and China and also as investors return to work. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent to close at 4,769.0 following a two-day holiday. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)