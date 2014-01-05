FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen under pressure, eyes on data
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 5, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen under pressure, eyes on data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
under pressure on Monday, with commodities prices dipping as
investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials on
the central bank's stimulus program while awaiting a private
survey of China's services industry.

    * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,335, which is still a 15.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3
percent on Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly
flat, adding 0.8 point to 4,769.8 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session mostly flat on Friday
as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials
that raised questions about how quickly the central bank will
end its stimulus program.
    * Copper dipped on Friday, easing from a seven-month high as
expectations of higher supplies and concerns over Chinese growth
weighed on the market.
    * Gold rose 1 percent on Friday, rallying for a second
consecutive day with a boost from renewed fund buying and
equities' weakness after bullion posted its worst annual decline
in 2013 in more than 30 years.
    * A private PMI survey of China's services industry will be
released on Monday.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2140 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1831.37     -0.03%    -0.610
USD/JPY                   104.83       0.05%     0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD     3.0004          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1237.46      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  93.96       -1.55%    -1.480
DOW JONES                 16469.99     0.17%     28.64
ASIA ADRS                147.11      -0.24%     -0.36
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
  * Wall St closes flat after Fed comments                 
  * Crude oil extends losses; traders anticipate Libyan supply  
                                            
  * Gold up 1 pct, extending rally after sharp 2013 losses 
  * Copper eases from seven-month high as supply surplus looms  
                                         
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.