Australia shares seen up on Wall St rebound, firmer metal prices

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian stocks could get a reprieve on Wednesday following a rebound on Wall Street, with gains in some base metal prices likely to help underpin commodity shares. * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,320, a 3.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday to 5,317.0. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,778.9 in early trade. * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday as equities rebounded after a three-day losing streak to give the S&P 500 its first positive session of 2014. * Copper edged up on Tuesday after hitting two-week lows in the previous session, helped by upbeat German and U.S. data. Gold fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar and a rebound in U.S. stock prices prompted investors to take profits in bullion after five straight sessions of gains. * Australian food manufacturer Goodman Fielder said on Wednesday it will sell its New Zealand meat and pizza businesses, raising net proceeds of NZ$15 million to NZ$17 million ($12 million-$14 million), which would be used to reduce net debt. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1837.88 0.61% 11.110 USD/JPY 104.58 0.36% 0.370 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9391 -- -0.022 SPOT GOLD 1231.75 0.02% 0.260 US CRUDE 93.92 0.52% 0.490 DOW JONES 16530.94 0.64% 105.84 ASIA ADRS 146.85 0.16% 0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Peter Galloway)