Australia shares seen extending losses on Wall Street drop, iron ore prices

SYDNEY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen falling further from three-week lows after Wall Street tumbled overnight as investors exercise caution ahead of the coporate reporting season, and iron ore prices fell to near record lows. * Local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent, a 79.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday on caution ahead of corporate results, as mounting negative pre-announcements left a lackluster profit growth outlook. * Chinese iron ore futures fell 1 percent to their lowest since the contracts were lauched in October as weaker steel prices curbed demand for the raw material. * Nickel rose on Monday to hit a two-week high, adding to Friday's near 4 percent gains, as a ban on unprocessed ore exports from Indonesia, the world's biggest nickel ore exporter, came into effect. * Gold rose to a one-month high as fresh losses in U.S. equities triggered safe-haven buying. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1819.2 -1.26% -23.170 USD/JPY 103.01 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8285 -- -0.031 SPOT GOLD 1252.54 -0.04% -0.520 US CRUDE 91.55 -1.26% -1.170 DOW JONES 16257.94 -1.09% -179.11 ASIA ADRS 146.10 -0.97% -1.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St slides on caution ahead of earnings * Oil slips after news from Iran, Libya, North Sea * Gold rises to one-month high as U.S. equities drop * Nickel jumps on Indonesian ore export ban