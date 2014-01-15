FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares recover on Wall St optimism, rise 0.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 15, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares recover on Wall St optimism, rise 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, recovering from the previous session’s rout as investors took heart from how better-than-expected U.S. retail figures helped spark gains on Wall Street overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 33.4 points to 5,245.4, its biggest one-day gain in three weeks. The benchmark lost 1.5 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 1 percent to finish at 4,913.0, a near two-month high. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.