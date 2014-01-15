Australia shares seen climbing on upbeat global growth outlook

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street, with miners likely to rise on upbeat U.S. economic data which reinforced a raised forecast for global growth from the World Bank. * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,229.0, but that was a 16.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday in its biggest one-day points gain in three weeks. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.7 points to 4,909.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending at an all-time closing high after strong earnings from Bank of America BAC.N and data signaled that the economy is improving. * Nickel prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday due to supply concerns following an Indonesian ban on unprocessed ore exports. Copper edged up on global growth optimism, while gold fell for a second session. * Global miner Rio Tinto reported an 8 percent rise in fourth quarter iron ore shipments, but posted a 4 percent fall in refined copper output. * Top Australian oil and gas company Woodside Petroleum is also due to release its fourth quarter production and revenue on Wednesday. * Duet Group sought a trading halt ahead of announcing a capital raising. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2129 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1848.38 0.52% 9.500 USD/JPY 104.57 0.36% 0.370 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8894 -- 0.020 SPOT GOLD 1241.16 -0.29% -3.550 US CRUDE 94.31 1.86% 1.720 DOW JONES 16481.94 0.66% 108.08 ASIA ADRS 146.70 -0.01% -0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ends at record closing high * U.S. oil rises $2 on inventory draw * Gold down for 2nd day as dollar rises, equities gain * Nickel hits 2-mth high on supply worry For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)