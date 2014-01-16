FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rally on resource stocks, World Bank forecast
January 16, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares rally on resource stocks, World Bank forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 1.2 percent on Thursday, with big miners pushing higher on better production numbers, while upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered the World Bank’s raised forecast for global growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 63.7 points, its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, to finish at 5,309.1. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,921.3, its highest close since mid-November. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

