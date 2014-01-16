FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen starting lower, led by weak U.S. bank results
January 16, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen starting lower, led by weak U.S. bank results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 17 (RTRS) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street spurred by a
round of disappointing bank earnings.
    * Local share price index futures fell 4 points to
5,267, a 42.07 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 63.64 points to 5,309.07
on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.41
points to 4,919.65 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks slipped after both Goldman Sachs Group Inc
 and Citigroup Inc reported quarterly results hit by
lower bond trading revenue.
    * Copper prices slipped on expectations of increased
supplies later in the year.

------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT ------------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST         PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,845.89    -0.13%    -2.490
USD/JPY                   104.3       -0.24%    -0.250
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.8414          --    -0.043
SPOT GOLD                 1,242.16     0.06%     0.800
US CRUDE                  94.12       -0.05%    -0.050
DOW JONES                 16,417.01   -0.39%    -64.93
ASIA ADRS                146.98       0.19%      0.28
----------------------------------------------------------------
        
* S&P 500 retreats from record after bank results  
* Oil droops as Libya, Iran supply expectations weigh 
* Gold flat as job market data firm, inflation tame 
* Copper dips as oversupply looms, tight stocks cap fall 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-lick on: 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)

