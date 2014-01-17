FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close lower, slip for the second week
#Hot Stocks
January 17, 2014 / 5:23 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close lower, slip for the second week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Australia shares (midday) - Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent on Friday, dragged down by bluechip stocks as Wall Street lost ground overnight, but falls were limited as an uptick in resource stocks helped buoy the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 3.2 points to finish at 5,305.9. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent for the week, its second week of losses.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent or 27.3 points to finish the week at 4,893.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
