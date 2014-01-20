FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end lower on weak Wall St lead, bluechips fall
January 20, 2014

Australia shares end lower on weak Wall St lead, bluechips fall

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent on Monday, pulled down by local bluechip stocks following weak leads from Wall Street, though an uptick in metals prices helped resource companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 10.9 points to finish at 5,295.0. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Friday.

The market appeared unaffected by news of China’s 2013 GDP data, which was in line with expectations. Annual growth eased to 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter as investment and demand flagged late in the year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 3.5 points to finish the session at 4,890.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

