FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares overcome choppy morning to end at two-week highs
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 21, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares overcome choppy morning to end at two-week highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, as banking stocks overcame choppy morning trade to lead the index to two-week highs, though trading was subdued with Wall Street closed for Martin Luther King Day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 36.5 points to finish at 5,331.5, its highest point since January 8. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to finish the session at 4,921.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.