FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen mixed on BHP, Wall Street gain
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 21, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen mixed on BHP, Wall Street gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian stocks could open
under pressure on Wednesday with global miner BHP Billiton
 expected to open around 1 percent lower after a loss in
its U.S. ADRs, while a positive lead from Wall Street
may buffer the loss.
    
    * Australian stock futures eased 0.1 percent at
5,281.0, a discount of 50.5 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index on Tuesday. The local benchmark rose 0.7 percent
to reach a two-week high in the prior session.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.9
point to 4,920.8 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
snapping a two-session decline as the materials sector rallied,
though the Dow fell on disappointing earnings by three of its
components.
    * Copper edged higher on Tuesday as investors digested
further evidence of tight nearby supply, although concerns about
Chinese demand and worries that rising stocks of concentrate
will soon be processed into metal kept gains in check.
    * Global miner BHP Billiton  reported a 16
percent rise in iron ore production in the December quarter on a
year earlier to 48.9 million tonnes, while iron ore production
guidance for fiscal 2014 was maintained at 212 million tonnes.
 
    * Canada's Saputo Inc said it has increased holding
in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings to
52.7 percent.
    * Australia is due to publish inflation figures for Q4 2014,
which will be closely watched by the market for rate move clues.
       
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ---------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1843.8       0.28%     5.100
USD/JPY                   104.31       0.01%     0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.8323          --     0.005
SPOT GOLD                 1240.94     -0.01%    -0.170
US CRUDE                  94.99        0.66%     0.620
DOW JONES                 16414.44    -0.27%    -44.12
ASIA ADRS                146.75       0.05%      0.07
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
  
        
* S&P 500 ends with slight gains; Dow down on earnings   
* Brent rises on forecast of strong demand; Libya supports 
* Gold falls about 1 pct on Fed tapering speculation   
* Copper edges up on tight supply, China concern weighs 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.