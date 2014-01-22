FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen falling on iron ore rout, flat lead on Wall St
January 22, 2014

Australia shares seen falling on iron ore rout, flat lead on Wall St

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares could fall on Wednesday if bluechip miners take a beating after iron ore fell to its weakest level in over six months, while investors may exercise caution after Wall Street finished mostly flat overnight.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 61.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks closed mostly flat as the latest corporate earnings came in mixed and a selloff in IBM shares weighed on the Dow.

* Copper prices fell on Wednesday on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could further cut monetary stimulus next week, but declines were limited by tight short-term availability of metal in the physical market.

* Iron ore fell to its weakest level in more than six months amid slow demand from top importer China. Prices, which have already lost 8 percent this month, are at risk of sliding further.

* Gold prices fell, extending the previous session’s one-percent pullback, hurt by technical weakness and strength in the dollar and U.S. equities.

* Santos Ltd will release its quarterly activities report later in the day.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2132 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1844.86 0.06% 1.060 USD/JPY 104.51 0.2% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8619 -- 0.039 SPOT GOLD 1236.44 -0.38% -4.670 US CRUDE 96.63 1.75% 1.660 DOW JONES 16373.34 -0.25% -41.10 ASIA ADRS 147.70 0.65% 0.95 -------------------------------------------------------------

* S&P 500 ends flat; IBM weighs on Dow * Oil rises on Gulf Coast pipeline start, heating demand * Gold eases on technical weakness, dollar; Fed eyed * Copper dips on worries Fed could taper next week

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

