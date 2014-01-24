Australia shares edge up on bargain-hunting, gold stocks

SYDNEY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent on Friday morning, with a rebound in miners offseting selling in banks. Gold stocks were boosted by firmer bullion prices, while bargain-hunters snapped up stocks that had been hit hard in the previous session. Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd rose 0.5 percent, and rival Rio Tinto Ltd gained 1.1 percent. Gold stocks shone in morning trade after gold surged more than 2 percent on its safe-haven appeal. Newcrest Mining Ltd jumped 6.2 percent and OZ Minerals rose 43.7 percent. "This really helped those gold miners coming off their lows. We also saw iron ore break that losing streak. Overall it doesn't look like the situation is quite as bad, " said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG. "We might continue to see the market take up a bit of momentum, as the recent losses actually present some opportunities for investors to get involved in some underperforming stocks," he said. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 9.7 points to 5,272.7 by 0106 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Thursday, hit by disappointing factory data from China. The local market kicked off with a soft lead from Wall Street, which also fell on China data and a mixed bag of U.S. corporate earnings. The Big Four banks were mostly weaker. National Australia Bank lost 0.2 percent, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 0.4 percent. Westpac Bank was down 0.2 pct while Commonwealth Bank of Australia was flat. Energy producers gained on the back of firmer oil prices. Woodside Petroleum Ltd added 1.0 percent and Origin Energy Ltd rose 0.8 percent. Shares in retailer Reject Shop Ltd plunged 24 percent after saying its first-half net profit could fall as much as 17 percent because of weak margins and the cost of new store openings. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to 4,866.7. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)