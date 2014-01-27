FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen sliding on global growth worries
January 27, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen sliding on global growth worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday following a long weekend, catching up with
losses offshore on worries about a slowdown in China's growth
and a further paring of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent
to 5,118.0, a 122.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark slipped 0.4 percent last Friday,
ending the week down 1.2 percent.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,839.9 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Dow down for a fifth
straight session and the S&P 500 index off for a third in a row
on concern about the Federal Reserve's plans for withdrawing
stimulus.
    * Copper hit its lowest in seven weeks on Monday, while gold
fell around 1 percent.
    * Building materials group Boral Ltd said it
expects to report a first half profit before one-offs of about
A$90 million, up from A$52 million a year ago, thanks to strong
volumes on major projects and cost-cutting benefits.
 
    * Perseus Mining reported a 6 percent rise in gold
production from the previous quarter to 48,360 ounces.
 

------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2158 GMT ------------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,781.56    -0.49%    -8.730
USD/JPY                   102.54       0.25%     0.260
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7479          --     0.013
SPOT GOLD                 1,256.6      0.01%     0.160
US CRUDE                  95.7        -0.97%    -0.940
DOW JONES                 15,837.88   -0.26%    -41.23
ASIA ADRS                140.55      -0.83%     -1.18
----------------------------------------------------------------

        
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Editing by G Crosse)

