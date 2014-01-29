FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares recover from 6-wk lows on emerging markets relief
January 29, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares recover from 6-wk lows on emerging markets relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares shares rose 1 percent on Wednesday, recovering from a six-week low as investors found some relief from a rate hike by Turkey’s central bank and picked up stocks that had been sold off in the previous session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 53.9 points to 5,229.0. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent or 34.3 points to finish the session at 4,882.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
