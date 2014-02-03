Australia shares set for drop after Wall St slumps, RBA meeting eyed

SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to drop sharply on Tuesday morning, following a slump on Wall Street on surprisingly weak U.S. manufacturing data, while investors also watch for the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting results. * Australian stock index futures fell 1.9 percent to 5,046.0, a 141.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped slightly to 5,187.9 on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.3 percent in early trade to 4,785.1. * U.S. stocks slumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest drop since June, after weaker-than-expected data on the factory sector provided investors with the latest reason to move away from riskier assets. * Copper fell to a two-month low on Monday, with slowing factory growth in China and the United States compounding a deteriorating demand outlook. Gold rose more than 1 percent, as worries about global economic growth bolstered an investor flight to safety. * Mining contractor Downer EDI Ltd said it was on track to meet its forecast net profit of around A$215 million for the 2014 financial year, after reporting half-year net profit of A$99.1 million, from A$94.0 million a year ago. * Mining firm Cape Lambert Resources said it expected to start construction on its flagship Marampa iron ore project in Sierra Leone this year, pledging to employ locals and fund services in the post-conflict African state. * Universal Coal PLC said it had agreed to acquire New Clydesdale Colliery from Exxaro Resources Ltd, South Africa's largest listed coal miner. * The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold its first rate-setting policy meeting of the year on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2138 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1741.89 -2.28% -40.700 USD/JPY 100.93 -1.08% -1.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5752 -- -0.091 SPOT GOLD 1256.46 1.07% 13.270 US CRUDE 96.66 -0.85% -0.830 DOW JONES 16576.66 -2.08% 72.37 ASIA ADRS 135.74 -2.37% -3.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P posts biggest daily percentage decline since June * U.S. oil falls $1, manufacturing data weighs; cold supports Brent * Gold rises 1.1 pct after weak U.S., China data; S&P dives * Copper hits 2-month low; China, U.S growth concerns drag For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)