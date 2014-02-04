FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares post biggest daily drop in 6 months in broad selloff
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 4, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares post biggest daily drop in 6 months in broad selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares tumbled 1.8 percent on Tuesday, their biggest one-day drop since August, after disappointing U.S. manufacturing data pressured Wall Street and Australia’s central bank kept rates steady as the market had expected.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its main cash rate at a record low of 2.5 percent, saying the most prudent course for policy was likely to be a period of stability in interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 90.8 points to finish at 5,097.1, a six-week closing low.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index shed 1 percent or 46.9 points to finish the session at 4,802.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.