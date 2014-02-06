FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen firm on strong Wall Street close

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 7 (RTRS) - Australian shares are set to open
firmer on Friday, tracking the biggest one-day percentage gain
this year on Wall Street, ahead of the release of the Australian
Reserve Bank's statement on monetary policy.
    Mining giant BHP shares are likely to nudge higher
on the back of a 2.1 percent rise in American Depositary Receipt
(ADR) trading overnight.
    Macquarie Group will also be in focus after
potentially losing out to Swiss merchant Mercuria in the sale of
JPMorgan Chase & Co's physical commodities unit
.
    * Chinese markets will reopen after Chinese New Year
holidays.
    * Local share price index futures rose 37 points, a
12.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. The benchmark rose 61 points to 5,131.40 at the close of
trade on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 14.27
points to 4,822.21 in early trade.
    * Copper firmed on a stronger euro and expectations of a
pick up when China returns form holiday on Friday.
    * Reporting season begins in Australia on Friday
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1773.43      1.24%    21.790
USD/JPY                   102.11       0.67%     0.680
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7021          --     0.034
SPOT GOLD                 1257.09     -0.01%    -0.170
US CRUDE                  97.96        0.60%     0.580
DOW JONES                 15628.53     1.22%    188.30
ASIA ADRS                138.46       1.23%      1.68
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St rallies on labour market data               
  * U.S. Crude oil futures settle at $97.84/BBL         
  * Gold eases as U.S. stocks rally. Nonfarm payrolls eyed      
                                           
  * Copper climbs on strong Euro and Asian holiday end 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

