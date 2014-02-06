Australia shares seen firm on strong Wall Street close

SYDNEY, Feb 7 (RTRS) - Australian shares are set to open firmer on Friday, tracking the biggest one-day percentage gain this year on Wall Street, ahead of the release of the Australian Reserve Bank's statement on monetary policy. Mining giant BHP shares are likely to nudge higher on the back of a 2.1 percent rise in American Depositary Receipt (ADR) trading overnight. Macquarie Group will also be in focus after potentially losing out to Swiss merchant Mercuria in the sale of JPMorgan Chase & Co's physical commodities unit . * Chinese markets will reopen after Chinese New Year holidays. * Local share price index futures rose 37 points, a 12.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 61 points to 5,131.40 at the close of trade on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 14.27 points to 4,822.21 in early trade. * Copper firmed on a stronger euro and expectations of a pick up when China returns form holiday on Friday. * Reporting season begins in Australia on Friday ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1773.43 1.24% 21.790 USD/JPY 102.11 0.67% 0.680 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7021 -- 0.034 SPOT GOLD 1257.09 -0.01% -0.170 US CRUDE 97.96 0.60% 0.580 DOW JONES 15628.53 1.22% 188.30 ASIA ADRS 138.46 1.23% 1.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rallies on labour market data * U.S. Crude oil futures settle at $97.84/BBL * Gold eases as U.S. stocks rally. Nonfarm payrolls eyed * Copper climbs on strong Euro and Asian holiday end For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Leslie Adler)