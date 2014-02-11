FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise 0.6 pct, banks gain after ANZ posts strong earnings
February 11, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares rise 0.6 pct, banks gain after ANZ posts strong earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday, spurred by gains in heavyweight banking stocks after Australia and New Zealand Banking Group reported solid earnings, with investors awaiting the first congressional testimony by new U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 32.4 points to 5,254.5, marking its fourth consecutive session of gains and hovering at 2-week highs. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Monday.

The ASX trading was disrupted in the afternoon for about 30 minutes, due to a technical glitch.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,848.9.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

