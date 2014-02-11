Australia shares seen rising on solid earnings, Wall St

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Wednesday after Wall Street rose overnight on relief over the debt ceiling and the timing of stimulus tapering, while solid earnings reports may also boost local market sentiment. * Local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, but was still at a 15.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. * Wall Street rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as Congress agreed to advance legislation extending U.S. borrowing authority and the Federal Reserve's new chief held off from making any changes to its schedule for trimming stimulus. * Copper eased after Yellen lent support to the dollar, but the decline was limited by tight future spreads that showed a short-term dearth of the metal. Gold rose to a three-month high. * Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest lender by market value, reported a 14 percent rise in first half earnings, beating analysts' forecasts as net interest income grew despite ongoing pressure on its margins. * Australian building materials maker Boral Ltd said it expects strong improvement in its construction materials arm, its biggest business, and a return to the black for its U.S. business in the second half of the year. * AGL Energy Ltd has agreed to a deal to buy the Australian state-owned power company Macquarie Generation for A$1.505 billion, the Australian gas and electricity retailer said on Wednesday. * Australia blood products maker CSL Ltd reported a 3 percent rise in first-half net profit, in line with market forecasts, and reaffirmed it expects full-year growth of around 7 percent. * Mayne Pharma Group Ltd announced it has acquired selected brands from Forest Laboratories and said it will fund the acquisition via a fully underwritten equity placement of A$18.0 million. * Stockland Corp Ltd, Australia's second largest property group, reported a 5 percent rise in first-half net profit, supported by improved sales in residential business. * Westpac Banking Corp's consumer sentiment survey is due out later in the day. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2221 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,819.75 1.11 19.910 USD/JPY 102.59 -0.04 -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7277 -- 0.050 SPOT GOLD 1,290.36 -0.09 -1.100 US CRUDE 100.4 0.34 0.340 DOW JONES 15,994.77 1.22 192.98 ASIA ADRS 142.49 1.72 2.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Relief over debt ceiling, Fed lift Wall St for 4th day * Brent rises modestly on weather-related demand for oil * Gold rises 1.4 pct to 3-mo high after Yellen comments * Copper eases after Fed, tight stocks lend support For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)