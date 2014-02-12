Australia shares close at 3-week highs, earnings support

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday to hover at 3-week highs as Wall Street picked up overnight.

Solid earnings from a handful of stocks helped buoy the market, though a fall in index heavyweight CSL undercut some gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 55.6 points to 5,310.1. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

China, Australia’s biggest export customer, reported January trade data that zoomed past forecasts as import growth hit a six-month high, confounding market notions that the world’s second-largest economy is in a deepening slowdown.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent to finish the session at 4,869.97. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)