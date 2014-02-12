FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close at 3-week highs, earnings support
February 12, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close at 3-week highs, earnings support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday to hover at 3-week highs as Wall Street picked up overnight.

Solid earnings from a handful of stocks helped buoy the market, though a fall in index heavyweight CSL undercut some gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 55.6 points to 5,310.1. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

China, Australia’s biggest export customer, reported January trade data that zoomed past forecasts as import growth hit a six-month high, confounding market notions that the world’s second-largest economy is in a deepening slowdown.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent to finish the session at 4,869.97. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
