FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close near 6-wk highs, biggest weekly gain since Dec 2011
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 14, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close near 6-wk highs, biggest weekly gain since Dec 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 0.9 percent to near six-week highs on Friday, spurred by solid earnings from index-heavyweight Rio Tinto and a fifth rise in six sessions for Wall Street stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 48.2 points to 5,356.3. The benchmark posted a 3.7 percent rise for the week, snapping five consecutive weeks of losses and marking its biggest weekly rise since December 2011.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,888.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.