Australia shares seen rising on firm Wall St, local earnings
February 16, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen rising on firm Wall St, local earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares will start the
week on a firm note tracking gains on Wall Street as the market
remained optimistic about growth outlook, with local earnings
also underpinning the positive sentiment.
 
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent
to 5,352.0, which was a 4.3-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.9
percent to near six-week highs on Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.3
percent to 4,901.8 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major indexes
notching a second straight week of gains as investors were once
again willing to overlook some soft economic data stemming from
bad weather.
    * Copper rose on Friday, helped by a weak dollar and limited
short-term availability of the metal in the physical market, but
gains were limited by uncertainty about the demand outlook
following soft U.S. and Chinese economic data.
    * Top Australian coal hauler Aurizon Holdings Ltd 
reported an 18 percent rise in first-half underlying profit on
Monday spurred by strong coal volumes, and raised its forecast
for coal haulage this year.      
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1838.63      0.48%     8.800
USD/JPY                   101.62      -0.15%    -0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7446          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1318.31      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  100.3       -0.05%    -0.050
DOW JONES                 16154.39     0.79%    126.80
ASIA ADRS                142.24       0.11%      0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
   
  * Wall St rises; indexes up for second straight week     
  * Brent rises on tight supply; heating oil gains        
  * Gold races above $1,300, posts biggest weekly gain in 6
months                                               
  * Copper gains on weak dollar, tin hits 8-week high   
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
