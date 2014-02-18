Australia shares seen edging up on solid local earnings

SYDNEY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's gain on increased merger activity, as strong local earnings and higher metal prices boosted investors' confidence. * Local share price index futures edged up 0.1 percent to 5,369.0, which was a 23.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.2 percent on Tuesday to a three-month closing high. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,892.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday, following Wall Street's biggest weekly gain of the year, as merger activity boosted confidence that there is value in the market even as the S&P 500 nears a record high. * Copper rose on Tuesday as support from a strong euro helped cushion concerns about short-term demand in China after its central bank moved to tighten the money supply. * Global miner BHP Billiton topped market forecasts with a 31 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday and hinted it may launch a share buyback in August, despite giving a cautious outlook on Chinese growth. * Australian biotechnology company Prana Biotechnology on Tuesday announced a breakthrough in the treatment of Huntington disease, a hereditary neurodegenerative disease that affects thinking and muscle movement. * APN News & Media Ltd said on Wednesday it will acquire full ownership of Australian Radio Network Pty Ltd and The Radio Network Ltd for A$246.5 million. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1840.76 0.12% 2.130 USD/JPY 102.34 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7087 -- -0.036 SPOT GOLD 1321.44 0.03% 0.450 US CRUDE 103.15 2.84% 2.850 DOW JONES 16130.40 -0.15% -23.99 ASIA ADRS 144.61 1.66% 2.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ticks up on M&A; Nasdaq extends winning streak * U.S. crude gains more than $1 on report of Cushing draw * Gold falls as market takes breather after 3-day rally * Copper lifted by strong euro, China cash drain caps gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jan Paschal)